Heineken, one of the world’s largest beer brands, just spent $7 million to tell consumers to lay off the booze.

Instead of tagging along to promote its flagship product, Heineken is reaffirming its investment in the nonalcoholic movement by promoting its booze-free beer in front of more than 100 million TV viewers Sunday. The brand is inviting a category that rejoices over sporadic representation on the back of bar menus into an event that epitomizes mainstream American culture.