The $500+ billion global beauty industry is one of the most competitive landscapes in the consumer world. With two years under her belt in the role of chief marketing officer at Walgreens Boot Alliance’s No7 Beauty Company, Anisha Raghavan has developed an ambitious marketing stack that levels up brands across CPG and beauty. Raghavan joined Brandweek to discuss how she keeps the brand’s storied, generations-long mission at the forefront of all decision-making.