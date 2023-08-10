Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

As part of its push to reach video game fans, milk processor education program MilkPEP created Zany Ziplines, a mini-game available in Epic Games’ massively popular battle royale title Fortnite.

To promote Zany Ziplines, MilkPEP partnered with agency Gale to create a gamified Snapchat lens that challenges people to collect milk-themed power-ups as their character moves through an in-game environment. The lens is designed to be an “interactive trailer” for the Fortnite experience.

The Zany Ziplines lens gives players 30 seconds to collect as many milk-related power-ups as they can (things like cartons and gallons of milk) while avoiding energy drink cans. During each game, the player’s character will move forward automatically, and players can tilt their device left and right to move their character across the screen to pick up or avoid objects. The player’s face is placed in a circle at the top of the screen as they play.

“To us, being the performance drink of gamers means putting the audience first and creating the experiences in gaming that gamers want. We’re not trying to advertise to them, we want to collaborate with them,” said Gale creative director Lindsay Brand. “The lens mimics the Fortnite version, so players get to test out the maps and unique zipline game mechanic right on the Snap platform.”

The Zany Ziplines Fortnite game launched via a tournament at VidCon Anaheim in June. The Snapchat lens allows people to preview the three maps available in the Fortnite experience.

“We are excited to reintroduce chocolate milk to the gaming community as the performance drink of gamers as a reminder that not only does milk provide nutritional support but we are striving to bring community support as well,” said Yin Woon Rani, CEO of MilkPEP.