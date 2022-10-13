Metaverse Marketing Podcast: New Customer Journeys

Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
As a brand marketer, you are always looking to connect with as many audiences as possible, but have you ever felt like you’re missing touch with what the new generations want? Maybe you thought you could prove you were in on the joke by throwing in a, “how do you do fellow kids?” Only to realize that meme is now 10 years old. The world is changing and so are our brands’ audiences.