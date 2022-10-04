Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at Social Media Week Europe, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available. Sign up today.
A post appears in your Instagram feed—seemingly an innocent screenshot of a text conversation. “Babe did you put a vodka lemonade in my purse?” one blue bubble reads. Before you get to reading the replies (banter about drinking at the back of a wedding), it’s clear that the text conversation is an ad for alcohol brand Loyal Nine, snuck into a post from popular meme account Sarcasm_Only, which boasts 16.4