A post appears in your Instagram feed—seemingly an innocent screenshot of a text conversation. “Babe did you put a vodka lemonade in my purse?” one blue bubble reads. Before you get to reading the replies (banter about drinking at the back of a wedding), it’s clear that the text conversation is an ad for alcohol brand Loyal Nine, snuck into a post from popular meme account Sarcasm_Only, which boasts 16.4