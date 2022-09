Though the pandemic shut down Twitch’s TwitchCon for a time only to see it temporarily replaced with the virtual GlitchCon, this gathering of livestreamers, fans and peers made a big return in July with its Amsterdam edition. Continuing the theme of coming back bigger than ever in 2022, the convention has tapped Megan Thee Stallion to headline an All-Women lineup at this year’s TwitchCon Party.