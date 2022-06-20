How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
A study from UN Women and the Unstereotype Alliance—the industry-led coalition designed to banish harmful stereotypes in advertising—has illuminated a regression in societal attitudes towards gender roles, as well as the disproportionate impact Covid-19 had on women and girls.