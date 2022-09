Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 9–10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now .

The trend towards making media and marketing more accessible and inclusive is growing internationally, as brands look to widen their audience and customer bases. As part of this move, McDonald’s Finnish restaurants have launched a new campaign led by a sign language jingle from rapper Signmark.