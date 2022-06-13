Food & Beverage

McDonald's Brings Back Its Minimalistic Drawings to Promote Delivery Service

This latest campaign features a digital location pin drop integrated within the posters' illustrations

A series of minimalistic illustrations depicting McDonald's fare
The posters will run across the U.K. to promote the McDelivery service.
By Stephen Lepitak

McDonald’s is continuing a history of using minimalism and iconography within its marketing. To promote its delivery service, the brand has once again turned to simplicity for its latest poster advertising campaign that sees “location pins” integrated within the illustrations of the fast-food company’s iconic menu items.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

