Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Scary clowns, hidden Big Macs, cheeky billboards—Burger King and McDonald’s aren’t averse to some friendly rivalry. However, at the end of July things got a bit more serious as both brands launched their loyalty apps in the U.K.