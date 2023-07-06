Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
He set up boxing’s upset of the year in 2022 when he let Canelo Alvarez go up a weight class and lose to Dimitry Bivol. He teamed with Jake Paul and WWE to pack Madison Square Garden for the fight of the year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Those events—and the pro wrestling/mixed-martial arts promoter swagger Eddie Hearn elicits in front of the cameras—landed Hearn’s Matchroom Sport a three-year extension of the eight-year, $1 billion deal it signed with sports streaming platform DAZN in 2018.