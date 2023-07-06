Sports Marketing

Matchroom Sport's Eddie Hearn Is Opening the Door for Brands to Reach Niche Audiences

The promoter built a U.S. brand on big boxing matches and upsets, but partners like DAZN and Bud Light open doors to other corners of his sports empire

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn seated in front of a window
Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn has big plans for the U.S. market.Matchroom Sport
By Jason Notte

 

He set up boxing’s upset of the year in 2022 when he let Canelo Alvarez go up a weight class and lose to Dimitry Bivol. He teamed with Jake Paul and WWE to pack Madison Square Garden for the fight of the year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

Those events—and the pro wrestling/mixed-martial arts promoter swagger Eddie Hearn elicits in front of the cameras—landed Hearn’s Matchroom Sport a three-year extension of the eight-year, $1 billion deal it signed with sports streaming platform DAZN in 2018.

