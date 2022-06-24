Mastercard Has Dropped an Album. Will People Listen?

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

It’s been a decade since consumers began conversing with voice-activated assistants Siri and Alexa. In all that time, brands have continued to struggle to find their own voices in this sonic revolution. Mastercard believes it’s cracked the code on breaking through.