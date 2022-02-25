Advertising Marketing Morsels: Nitro Pepsi, HerSHEy Chocolate, a Ruffles Mashup and More A sampling of this week's brand stunts Enjoy a sampler of brand moves from Hershey's, Pepsi, Ruffles and more. By Paul Hiebert & Jess Zafarris16 mins ago Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment! Paul Hiebert @hiebertpaul paul.hiebert@adweek.com Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek. Jess Zafarris @JessZafarris jessica.zafarris@adweek.com Jess Zafarris is the director of audience engagement at Adweek. Recommended articles