Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Cadbury's Bunny Hunt, a Coalition Against Wing Waste and More

A sampling of this week's brand stunts

Discover intriguing tidbits from Old Spice, Cheerios, Cadbury and more.
Headshot of Jess Zafarris Headshot of Paul Hiebert
By Jess Zafarris & Paul Hiebert

5 mins ago

Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment!

Headshot of Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris is the director of audience engagement at Adweek.

Headshot of Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert

Paul Hiebert is a CPG reporter at Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Salads on the Slopes, a Vodka Hat and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

brands gonna brand

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Bologna Face Masks, Coke Bots and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Cheez-It’s New Mascot, Oreo Wine, Upcycled Oatly Sweaters and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Advertising

Marketing Morsels: Captain Morgan Tackles Shotface, Diageo Sets ‘Happy Limits’ and More

By Jess Zafarris, Paul Hiebert

Microlearning
View All


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads?

By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Want Addressability? Choose Mobile, Not CTV

By Krista Thomas, SVP and Global Head of Marketing, InMobi