Marketers Should Care About De-influencing, the TikTok Trend that Won’t Quit

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
Influencer marketing is maturing. Creators are leaving #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt back in 2022, declaring 2023 the era of #De-influencing instead.
As “eat the rich” storylines permeate culture (see: The White Lotus, The Glass Onion, The Menu and your Twitter timeline), Gen Z is mounting its own push against capitalism on TikTok.
In the simplest of terms, “De-influencing” is a term coined by young creators pushing against the culture of consumption the digital age has given rise to.