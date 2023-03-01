Marketers Should Care About De-influencing, the TikTok Trend that Won’t Quit

Influencer marketing is maturing. Creators are leaving #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt back in 2022, declaring 2023 the era of #De-influencing instead.

As “eat the rich” storylines permeate culture (see: The White Lotus, The Glass Onion, The Menu and your Twitter timeline), Gen Z is mounting its own push against capitalism on TikTok.

In the simplest of terms, “De-influencing” is a term coined by young creators pushing against the culture of consumption the digital age has given rise to.