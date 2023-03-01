Influencers & Creators

Marketers Should Care About De-influencing, the TikTok Trend that Won’t Quit

Tired of overhyped products, discerning Gen-Zers are telling people what not to buy

Amplified by the cost of living crisis, de-influencing is flipping the script on traditional social media sales and marketing.Adweek; valeriafride, parissax, chloe.chapdelaine, Getty Images
By Rebecca Stewart

22 seconds ago

Influencer marketing is maturing. Creators are leaving #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt back in 2022, declaring 2023 the era of #De-influencing instead.

As “eat the rich” storylines permeate culture (see: The White Lotus, The Glass Onion, The Menu and your Twitter timeline), Gen Z is mounting its own push against capitalism on TikTok.

In the simplest of terms, “De-influencing” is a term coined by young creators pushing against the culture of consumption the digital age has given rise to.

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

