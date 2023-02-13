Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
The Consumer Electronics Show, the tech industry’s premier trade event, is famous for its sampling of flashy gadgets and glimpses into a far-flung future, but marketers in Las Vegas last month for CES 2023 had little appetite for flying cars or robot butlers.
With budgets pared down to brave a looming economic downturn, brand leaders are instead on the hunt for technology that can yield new revenue in the here and now—which means that patience for meandering experimentation is waning.