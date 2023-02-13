Emerging Tech

Marketers Search For Practical Tech to Boost ROI Amid Economic Flux

Targeted investments in AI and AR could drive results for brand leaders

CES attendees try out the Caliverse Hyper-Realistic Metaverse experience at the Lotte booth.Alex Wong/Getty Images
Headshot of Patrick Kulp
By Patrick Kulp

56 seconds ago

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.


The Consumer Electronics Show, the tech industry’s premier trade event, is famous for its sampling of flashy gadgets and glimpses into a far-flung future, but marketers in Las Vegas last month for CES 2023 had little appetite for flying cars or robot butlers.

With budgets pared down to brave a looming economic downturn, brand leaders are instead on the hunt for technology that can yield new revenue in the here and now—which means that patience for meandering experimentation is waning.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

Recommended articles