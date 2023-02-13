The Consumer Electronics Show, the tech industry’s premier trade event, is famous for its sampling of flashy gadgets and glimpses into a far-flung future, but marketers in Las Vegas last month for CES 2023 had little appetite for flying cars or robot butlers.

With budgets pared down to brave a looming economic downturn, brand leaders are instead on the hunt for technology that can yield new revenue in the here and now—which means that patience for meandering experimentation is waning.