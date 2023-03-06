Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Marketers on the Move is an ongoing monitor of the new roles being taken on by marketers as they advance their careers around Europe. We look at who is going where and to do what for which brand, as we keep you up to date with the latest hirings across the region.

Check back each day to find out the latest marketing moves taking place across Europe.

If you have a marketer appointment within Europe, contact stephen.lepitak@adweek.com for it to be featured here.