Longtime PepsiCo Marketer Todd Kaplan Exits

Pepsi chief marketing officer (CMO) Todd Kaplan is stepping down after 17 years with the business.

The marketer confirmed he was leaving to “pursue an opportunity outside of the company” in a LinkedIn post.

“This was not an easy decision for me because PepsiCo has been like a family to me for almost two decades,” he wrote, saying he was off to “learn a completely new business” and apply his talents in “entirely different ways.”

ADWEEK has reached out to PepsiCo to confirm how it will fill the now vacant marketing position at its flagship brand, but at the time of writing it had yet to reply.

The move comes amid a time of change for PepsiCo, which owns brands including Doritos, Walkers and Quaker. In May, its vice president of sports, entertainment and gaming, Kalen Thornton, left to join Pizza Hut as global chief brand officer. Elsewhere, its svp and CMO of energy drinks, Fabiola Torres, left to join Gap as global CMO.

It also recently hired former Kraft Heinz Continental Europe CMO Paula Marconi as CMO in Europe to “strengthen” its presence across the region.

This week, Pepsi lost its crown as American’s second favorite soda (after Coca-Cola). As per data from Beverage Digest, Coke claimed 19% of the market in 2023 and Dr Pepper claimed 8.3%, narrowly edging Pepsi out of its long-held runner-up position. In the most recent financial quarter, sales volume in Pepsi’s beverage unit fell 5%.

A tall legacy

Kaplan held many roles at PepsiCo, including senior positions in its sports marketing, Mountain Dew and water teams.

In 2022 he took on the Pepsi CMO role with responsibility for creative, brand strategy, product innovation, and commercial execution across its eponymous brand, diet and sugar-free variations, as well as others including sparkling water drink Bubly.

Core to his strategy was putting Pepsi back into the cultural zeitgeist. This included rebooting the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show platform, which featured artists including JLo & Shakira, Dr Dre, Snoop, Eminem and The Weeknd, before Apple swooped to secure the NFL rights.

He also oversaw a series of NFT releases called “Pepsi Mic Drop” to further the beverage giant’s longstanding association with the music industry and led Pepsi and its sister brands in experiments with live virtual events on metaverse platforms.

When he first took on the role, he told ADWEEK he wanted to bring a challenger mindset to the legacy brand, leaning into its rivalry with Coke to distinguish itself.

“Being a challenger brand comes down to truly knowing who you are, where your brand stands in the world, and what it believes in. This holds true with how your brand shows up within your internal organization’s culture,” he said.

In 2023, Kaplan spearheaded Pepsi’s first brand refesh in 17 years, designed to celebrate its 125th birthday.