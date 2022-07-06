Welcome to LIV Golf: Sports Marketing for Nihilists

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Heading West on U.S. Route 26 just beyond Oregon this past weekend, Orange illuminated highway construction signs pointed toward the LIV Golf event just beyond Exit 55 for Dersham Road. At that exit, a LIV Golf-branded sign pointed fans toward parking at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course, hosting the event.