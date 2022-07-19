Food & Beverage

Liquid Death Gets Physical With Comedian Bert Kreischer in '80s-Style Workout Video

The cheeky campaign borrows from the Jazzercise era to tout canned water and body positivity

Bert Kreischer in an '80s-style workout outfit
Kreischer’s warmup consists of stuffing jalapeño poppers in his mouth.Liquid Death
Headshot of T.L. Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

2 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Fans of Bert “The Machine” Kreischer know him as a perpetual man-child of many talents. He’s a burly stand-up comedian who often performs shirtless—proudly displaying his ample belly—he’s a podcaster, an actor, a reality show host and a self-identified party animal.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
seven people standing on a hill
Streaming & OTT

Netflix Loses Nearly 1 Million Subscribers, Sets Ad Tier for Early 2023

By Mollie Cahillane

Platforms

Meta Introduces Small Business Studios, Online and in Real Life

By David Cohen

Adweek Podcasts

The Speed of Culture: Rich Antoniello on 20 Years of Complex Networks

By Adweek Staff

Ad Tech

Google Updates Its Political Ads Policy

By Trishla Ostwal

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Connected Commerce Promises a More Direct Relationship With Shoppers

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Marketing Leaders Can Prepare for a Recession

By Ajit Kara

Swap Ad Fatigue for Ad Intrigue

By MNTN

Beautiful Things Happen When Video Meets Display

By Criteo