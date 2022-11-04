Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now.
With Percy Pig and Kevin the Carrot, British supermarket chains have been introducing their own brand mascots to lead their Christmas campaigns. Now retail rival Lidl wants in on the act by introducing its own attempt at creating a famous new cuddly character.
The supermarket chain’s Christmas advert this year features Lidl Bear, an expressionless soft toy who becomes a brand ambassador, almost by accident, after a father discovers his Lidl-branded jumper has shrunk in the wash. As a result, the bear gets to wear it instead, finding fame in the aisles of the supermarket before going on to become a celebrity sensation.
The 60-second film from Accenture Song will be supported by 20-second and 10-second edits focusing on the bear and his family during Christmas and featuring different elements of the brand’s festive food offerings.
The campaign will run across the U.K. during the festive period over TV, BVOD, OOH, cinema, print, digital and radio from Friday. Media planning and buying has been managed by OMD, PR by The Romans and social media by We Are Social.
Claire Farrant, marketing director at Lidl GB, said, “What stands Lidl Bear apart from other Christmas characters is its hilarious, deadpan expression. By displaying no emotion, it manages to create humor and deliver our message about what’s actually important this Christmas.”
Farrant added that the Lidl Bear would not be for sale. “In the face of unrealistic Christmas expectations and pressure, we know what really matters is being with the people we care about,” she said.
Instead, Lidl has begun a charity drive over the Christmas period by creating Lidl Bear’s Toy Bank to drive donations of new and unwrapped toys and games to children across the U.K. through the Neighborly community network.
It will also donate hundreds of thousands of pounds to charities over the festive period.
Nik Studzinski, Accenture Song’s chief creative officer for EMEA, said, “At its heart, this year’s Lidl Christmas campaign is a cautionary tale told through the eyes of a little girl’s teddy bear, urging us to hold on tight to the things that really matter. Being with the people you love and sharing some delicious, great value food. In short, a Christmas you can really believe in.”
