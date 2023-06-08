Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Stepping into the spotlight of your own personal brand can be a very empowering activity, requiring a certain amount of fearlessness to show up as your true self, to bring your personality into it and really say, “Here’s who I am, here’s what I stand for and what I am all about.”

But is that empowerment coming across in your brand photography?

On this week’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, learn how U.K.-based photographer Tigz Rice helps people reconnect with their bodies and feel confident and unapologetically present in both their personal and professional adventures.

