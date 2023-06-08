Adweek Podcasts

Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Empowered Branding and Persuasion

Photographer Tigz Rice and Mekanism CEO Jason Harris on putting yourself out there and getting others to follow

Let's Talk About Brand logo and photo
Today we're gonna be talking with sales and marketing coach Janine Coombes, who specializes in offerings.Adweek
Headshot of Christine Gritmon
By Christine Gritmon

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Stepping into the spotlight of your own personal brand can be a very empowering activity, requiring a certain amount of fearlessness to show up as your true self, to bring your personality into it and really say, “Here’s who I am, here’s what I stand for and what I am all about.”

But is that empowerment coming across in your brand photography?

On this week’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, learn how U.K.-based photographer Tigz Rice helps people reconnect with their bodies and feel confident and unapologetically present in both their personal and professional adventures. 

Also, check out last week’s episode with Jason Harris, author of The Soulful Art of Persuasion, host of the marketing podcast Soul & Science and CEO of creative agency Mekanism, as he discusses what persuasion is, what it means and what branding has to do with your ability to persuade.

How do you put together an offer that gets your brand where you need to go?

Let’s Talk About Brand Podcast: Branding Your Offer With Janine Coombes

Headshot of Christine Gritmon

Christine Gritmon

Recommended articles