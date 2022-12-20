Adweek Podcasts

Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: How Brands Can Build Trust

Chris Brogan on the rise of influencer marketing and the constants of trust-building

How can brands build trust—and how has the internet changed that?

Chris Brogan has been at the forefront of internet culture, helping brands adjust to building relationships online since the beginning. In this episode of Let’s Talk about Brand, he joins host Christine Gritmon for a discussion about managing online reputation, the importance of genuine engagement, the rise of influencer marketing and the constants of trust-building—both on- and off-line.

