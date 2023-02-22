Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

We know it’s important to determine how our brand looks (colors, fonts, even people), speaks (brand “voice”) and feels … but what about how it sounds—literally? What about how it moves?

In his work creating multimedia pieces for brands, David O’Hearns has learned the importance of sound and motion in creating and conveying an overall brand impression. In this episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, we discuss what that means and how to define it.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.