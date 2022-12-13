AI art isn’t just for bizarro DALL-E experiments. When done deliberately, it can be an incredible tool for creating an endless supply of relevant, on-brand images, to a degree that stock sites cannot even begin to touch.

In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, branding expert Jenna Soard joins host Christine Gritmon. Soard explains why AI art is such a powerful tool for your brand, how to use it strategically and what other technology is on the horizon.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.