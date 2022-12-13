Adweek Podcasts

Let's Talk About Brand Podcast: Branding and AI Art With Jenna Soard

Why AI art can be a powerful tool for your brand

Let's Talk About Brand logo
Branding expert Jenna Soard explains why AI art is such a powerful tool for your brand and how to use it strategically.Adweek
Headshot of Christine Gritmon
By Christine Gritmon

6 mins ago


AI art isn’t just for bizarro DALL-E experiments. When done deliberately, it can be an incredible tool for creating an endless supply of relevant, on-brand images, to a degree that stock sites cannot even begin to touch.

In today’s episode of Let’s Talk About Brand, branding expert Jenna Soard joins host Christine Gritmon. Soard explains why AI art is such a powerful tool for your brand, how to use it strategically and what other technology is on the horizon.

image

Let’s Talk About Brand Podcast: Building a Website With Andy Crestodina

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Christine Gritmon

Christine Gritmon

Recommended articles