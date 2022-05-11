Fashion & Apparel

Lessons in Luxury From The Marketers Rewriting Its Glossy Digital Playbook

From boutiques in the metaverse to resale platforms, experts unpack seismic shifts in the segment

Virtual illustration of Gucci's garden inside Roblox
Gucci's experiments in the virtual world (including its "Gucci Garden" experience in Roblox) are setting a high standard for competitors.Gucci
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

15 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Covid-19, as it has with everything, transformed the luxury market. The past two years have seen high-end brands evolve their digital strategies, stand up and take sustainability more seriously and forge relationships with resale platforms.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
adidas breast gallery sports bra promotion
Advertising

Adidas Defends Bare Breasts Creative as U.K Regulator Bans Ads

By Rebecca Stewart

Outline of Asia on a map against silhouettes of different cultures in Asia.
Voice

‘Asian’ Is a Complex and Nuanced Term—We Must Market With Care

By Pam Yang

Platforms

Reddit Taps Lyft’s Adriel Frederick as VP of Product for Reddit X

By David Cohen

Streaming & OTT

Jack in the Box Opens a Drive-Thru Window on Twitch

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads