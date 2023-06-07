Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Pet health and wellness company Better Choice is utilizing augmented reality to promote its line of Halo Elevate dog food. The company’s AR experience aims to educate shoppers about the quality of the Halo Elevate brand while also allowing them to compare Halo Elevate with other popular dog food varieties.

Shoppers can activate the AR experience by scanning the QR code on the back of a bag of Halo Elevate dog food with their smartphone. From there, they can place a virtual dog in front of them on their screen and tap different options to learn about Halo Elevate dog food, compare the nutritional quality of Halo Elevate to other brands (like Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet and Royal Canin, among others) and claim a $5 off coupon for a bag of Halo Elevate.





Better Choice

In addition to launching this AR experience, Better Choice said it will also utilize AI technology in its marketing.

“Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has driven us to explore new frontiers in technology,” said Mike Young, chairman of Better Choice Company. “By integrating augmented reality and artificial intelligence into our marketing and sales efforts, we are able to tell our brand and product story through a unique and immersive experience for our customers.”