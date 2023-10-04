Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Ad campaigns typically focus on novelty as they seek to build excitement for new products, but that is harder to do for a category leader that has been around for more than 70 years. So Kraft Heinz’s Ore-Ida is taking the opposite approach, with its new “Deliciously Predictable” platform that kicks off a brand refresh set to hit shelves in April 2024.

The first work from the brand in more than five years comes from creative agency Johannes Leonardo, which enlisted director Will Wightman and London animation studio Blinkink. The two-minute spot uses a live-action musical number populated with cute animated animals in the style of Mary Poppins, while also referencing other classic Disney movies, including The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan.

The goofy film, which includes a painting tree and a werewolf on a romantic picnic, celebrates certain things in life. Fifteen-second versions featuring a mermaid and a cheerful sun compare the frozen food to the regularity of the tides and the sunrise.

The spots will run across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

“Our research and conversations with fans reinforced that our strength lies in the consistently crispy quality and the perfect details that our fries and tots bring to their kitchens,” Jackie Britva, senior brand manager for Ore-Ida at Kraft Heinz, told Adweek. “Our fans love us because, in a world of uncertainty, we’re a sure thing they can count on. They spark nostalgically happy memories for many while also enticing new consumers who are craving predictable and certain options for themselves and their families.”

Deliciously Predictable is part of a larger strategy at Kraft Heinz of focusing more on creativity in order to increase the cultural appeal of its top brands, including Kraft Mac & Cheese, Velveeta and Jell-O. The company launched its first global campaign in June.

“Deliciously Predictable will serve as the brand’s creative north star for all work moving forward,” Britva said. “We’ve always been a lighthearted and comedic brand, and our new creative platform allows us to marry that tone with predictability, breathing new excitement into the traditionally duller idea of certainty.”