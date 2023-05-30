Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
After a spike during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, frozen food sales have remained elevated. Shorter cooking times, ease of use and longer shelf life are all potential reasons for this surge in popularity, but it doesn’t hurt that these days consumers can get many of their favorite comfort foods in the frozen aisle.
Kraft Mac & Cheese Deluxe is marking its first-ever frozen food offerings via a campaign created by agency Johannes Leonardo. The brand is rolling out single-serve Original Cheddar and Four Cheese options via major retailers nationwide.
Three spots, directed by Ian Pons Jewell and Yukihiro Shoda, showcase a soothing scenario made better with Kraft. One protagonist is shown hanging out with a doting grandmother, another spends some quality time with their cat, and a third character relaxes on their couch.
In each video, the hero enjoys a bite of Kraft Deluxe, but these simple comforts take on exaggerated proportions. Several loving grandmas make the protagonist feel at home, the cat grows in size so that its purrs fill the apartment, and the macaroni forms into a humanoid figure to hug the protagonist on a now-enormous couch.
Getting comfy with Kraft
“The new films build on what we started last year with the ‘Help Yourself’ noodle transformations, but in a Deluxe way – provoking people to take their comfort up a notch (or two!),” Victoria Lee, brand manager at Kraft Mac & Cheese, said in a statement.
The launch also includes the tongue-in-cheek release of the Frozen (A)isle Sweater, styled in classic Fair Isle sweater design and intended for a chilly visit to the frozen food aisle this summer.
This is the latest release in Kraft’s ongoing “Help Yourself” platform, which encourages consumers to take advantage of every opportunity for comfort regardless of how hectic life may seem.
“We wanted to gift people comfort in our ads, from the music, typography, to personified comfort cues,” said Anna Cevallos, creative at Johannes Leonardo.
“While other brands are telling you to be adventurous, productive, and get out of your comfort zone, Kraft Mac and Cheese celebrates elevating your comfort zone to get that feel-good feeling with Deluxe,” continued Paula Gete-Alonso, creative at Johannes Leonardo.
