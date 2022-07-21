Food & Beverage

KFC Releases Short '80s-style Horror Film Featuring Killer Pizza

The campaign titled 'La Massacre' has been released to promote its Pollizza menu item in Spain

KFC Spain has created a short horror film paying tribute to movies from the early '80s.KFC Spain
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

11 mins ago

The phenomenon of Netflix series Stranger Things has produced a resurgence of interest in ’80s horror movies. Now chicken restaurant chain KFC is looking to tap into that interest from younger consumers by producing its own short film in Spain, featuring killer pizza.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

