Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Food delivery business Just Eat Takeaway saw its marketing expenses grow by 40% to $421.64 million (414 million euros) during the first half of the year. As delivery orders decreased by 7%, it announced it is actively exploring a partial or full sale of U.S. asset Grubhub, which it only acquired a year ago.