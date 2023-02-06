Jeep and Ram Are Both Running 60-Second Ads in Super Bowl 57

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Automaker Stellantis Group will run two 60-second Super Bowl ads this Sunday—one for Jeep and one for Ram—after sitting out last year’s Big Game.

The Jeep spot will air in the 2-minute break during the second quarter, while the Ram commercial is slated for the beginning of the fourth.

Stellantis previously appeared in the Big Game in 2021 with a 2-minute spot starring Bruce Springsteen making an appeal for American unity at the geographic center of the lower 48 states. Before that, Jeep ran a Bill Murray-helmed ad riffing on the movie Groundhog Day in 2020 that won the USA Today Ad Meter poll that year.

The announcement makes Stellantis the third car company in Super Bowl 57 following Kia and GM, which will air one ad each. That means the game is on track to host far fewer auto brands than last year, when Nissan, Kia, Toyota, GM, BMW and electric vehicle company Polestar all ran spots.

Stellantis boasts a wide-ranging portfolio of auto brands including Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. It arose from an early 2021 merger between Fiat Chrysler and the French PSA Group, the company behind Peugeot and Citroën.

