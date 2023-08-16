Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

British clothing retailer N Brown Group partnered with publisher LADbible Group to launch the “No Average Jack” campaign for N Brown’s menswear brand Jacamo. The campaign, which was negotiated by U.K. media agency the7stars, aims to celebrate “the stories of everyday lads.”

Through this partnership, LADbible will share social video content for Jacamo celebrating the stories of men with various passions and skills. The first video featured world panna (one-on-one soccer) champion Jack Downer, who teaches viewers how to perform a soccer ball trick in 60 seconds. Jacamo will provide style inspiration in each video.

“Our new partnership with LADbible Group not only raises awareness of the Jacamo brand among the platform’s huge following, but reinforces our commitment to inclusivity, celebrates the uniqueness of men and challenges stereotypes,” said Sarah Welsh, CEO of Retail at N Brown Group.

“As we entered 2023, we focused on resetting our marketing approach to help connect on an emotional level with the people that already know and love our brands, and those that are yet to discover us.”

LADbible Group will also launch a TikTok shop for Jacamo featuring co-branded products and an augmented reality filter that will allow shoppers to virtually try on products.

“We have a unique understanding of Jacamo’s target audience. We know what they like to do, how they like to shop, and the choices that affect their spending,” said Jack Cowin, director of client solutions at LADbible Group. “We get them, and how they live their lives, making us the perfect partner for Jacamo at this exciting time in the brand’s journey.”