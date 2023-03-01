Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Powerade made a name with a generation of sports fans by having Michael Vick throw footballs out of stadiums, LeBron James drain impossible threes, and Derrick Rose take his long ride to the NBA.

What Powerade hasn’t done since its first appearance in 1988 is loosen Gatorade’s grip on the sports drink market. The PepsiCo brand still holds roughly 67.7% of all category sales in the U.S. prior to the pandemic (down from 76.6% in 2015, according to Euromonitor).

So Powerade’s owners at Coca-Cola are changing the game plan. They’ve reformulated the drink to add vitamin C and B12, plus 50% more electrolytes vs. Gatorade. They’ve placed the brand under fellow Coca-Cola sports drink BodyArmor’s management, and named 2020 National Basketball Association Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star and All-NBA Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant the face of its latest campaign.

In commercials dubbed “Underestimated to Undeniable” and narrated by his father, Tee Morant, Ja Morant gives “50% more” while building a court in his family’s backyard, practicing in the rain and jumping on tractor tires to improve his leap. The spots are part of the largest media spend in the brand’s history, with $10 million for retail, digital and social activations as well as TV, out-of-home, digital, social and radio spots.

The first TV ad debuts Monday, March 13 on TNT ahead of March Madness with a specific goal in mind: Take more of Gatorade’s share of a growing sports drink market through increasingly effective storytelling.

“We think we have a great competitive story to tell against our main competitor,” said BodyArmor CMO Matt Dzamba, who oversees Powerade marketing. “We’re looking forward to going very loud with this campaign and this partnership within the forthcoming year.”

Playing the underdog

Since his breakout March Madness performance with Murray State in the 2019 tournament, Morant has told his story through Nike’s Waffle Iron Productions series Promiseland. He’s dunked chicken for Popeye’s and Uber Eats, collaborated with Lil Baby for Beats by Dre and had Nike carve his likeness in ice for the most recent All-Star Game. So what makes the longtime BodyArmor pitchman the right choice for a rejuvenated Powerade?

“We have a positioning for Powerade that is very much coming from a challenger framework,” Dzamba said. “We have the good fortune to work with Ja and to launch his campaign during March Madness, which, quite frankly, was the backdrop to his story. He was not really recruited out of high school, and he put in the work and then became the [No. 2 overall] draft pick. The rest is history.”

Powerade is telling its underdog story at a time where its 13.7% U.S. market share, combined with BodyArmor’s 9.3%, still gives both Coca-Cola brands little more than one out of five sports drink sales overall. It wants to take an even healthier swig of that U.S. market as Mordor Intelligence forecasts more than 4.5% growth each year through 2027. That’s just slightly above the roughly 4.2% annual growth SkyQuest Technology Consulting has predicted for sports drinks around the globe during the same period.

“The sports drink category is very broad. It’s a huge, growing category, and it’s the fastest growing category in beverages within the last two years,” Dzamba said.

With its new campaign, Powerade has broadened its focus with the hope that its message lands with young, active adults. As important as Morant’s presence in Powerade ads is, Dzamba noted that the campaign’s focus on innovation is what his team views as a clear line of demarcation between their product and Gatorade.

However, even the definition of “Gatorade” has become something of a moving target. In a discussion with Gatorade CMO Kalen Thornton last year, it became clear that Powerade and BodyArmor are now competing against a whole range of products—original recipe, Gatorade Fit, Gatorlyte, Gx Pods—that are broadening the definition of the modern athlete.

“We are intentionally expanding the ecosystem of who we serve to better match today’s definitions of ‘sport’ and ‘athlete,’ particularly as viewed by the next generation,” Thornton said at the time.

While Dzamba wouldn’t say whether similar extensions were planned for Powerade’s brand, he noted that the March Madness campaign is just the first step in a multi-phased approach. Morant is the brand’s only dedicated endorser, but Powerade has partnerships with Major League Baseball teams, collegiate programs including Georgia, LSU and USC, and U.S. Soccer, where it will be an official sideline partner at the Women’s World Cup this summer.

“It’s really about re-energizing the brand and kind of re-establishing that foundation,” Dzamba said. “But then I think we’ll have the opportunity to drive future innovation for the Powerade brand around getting more functional and meeting the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s consumers as we go. This is kind of stage one.”