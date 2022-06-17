How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

With the global economy slowing due to the cost-of-living crisis and the war for Ukraine sending oil and gas prices spiraling, businesses are beginning to brace themselves for “tough economic times” in the months ahead. But P&G’s marketing chief Marc Pritchard has said this is the time for marketers to “double down” on spend – especially in media.