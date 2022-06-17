How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
With the global economy slowing due to the cost-of-living crisis and the war for Ukraine sending oil and gas prices spiraling, businesses are beginning to brace themselves for “tough economic times” in the months ahead. But P&G’s marketing chief Marc Pritchard has said this is the time for marketers to “double down” on spend – especially in media.