Is the Branded Entertainment Renaissance Finally Here?

Fans reacted with glee when Netflix recently announced that it had renewed its Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary series for two more seasons. The hit show—a behind-the-scenes view of the lives of Formula 1 drivers—entered Netflix’s top 10 in 56 countries. Simultaneously it has helped Formula 1 gain new fans, increase TV viewership of the sport by 4% in 2021 and sell out races.