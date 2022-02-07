Super Bowl

Interested in Selling Your City? The Super Bowl Is Buying

The Big Game can draw similarly big events and development even after the cameras and crowds leave

SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium's surrounding mixed-use development is a playground for brands. Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

1 min ago

The Super Bowl is built to sell products—including the host cities themselves.

Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Feb. 7, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering brand marketing.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Platforms

Chewy Wants to Help TikTok Users Find ‘Some Buddy to Love’ on Valentine’s Day

By David Cohen

Omnicom's data platform

The Future of Agencies

How Omnicom’s Data Platform Helps Clorox Clean Up

By Olivia Morley

Hellmann's Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl

Pete Davidson Gets Tackled in Hellmann’s Super Bowl Ad About Food Waste

By Kyle O’Brien

A group of people on a couch watching the Super Bowl on television

Columnist Network

Shared Experience Is Worth the Price of a Super Bowl Ad

By Jake McKenzie

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans


Do You Know Who You’re Really Reaching With Your Ads?

By Hamid Qayyum, Chief Commercial Officer, Stirista


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite