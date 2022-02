In a single six-month period, KFC has upended its bucket of marketing, with a total overhaul of its agency relationships, strategy and leadership. Nick Chavez took the reins as KFC’s new CMO last November, selecting MullenLowe and Spark Foundry as its new creative and media agencies. Despite the turnover, one constant remains: Chavez confirmed to Adweek that iconic mascot The Colonel will remain a key component of the brand’s marketing.