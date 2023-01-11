Data Points

Infographic: What Event Marketers Need to Succeed in 2023

Shifting from tentpole summits to intimate experiences, finding efficiencies and more

illustration of people being pulled by a magnet
As with many areas of marketing in 2023, there are budgetary concerns with a potential recession looming.Carlos Monteiro
Headshot of Eva Kis
By Eva Kis

6 mins ago

 

Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now.


The events business came roaring back in 2022, led by developments in hybrid and virtual programs, especially smaller, repeatable events.

And the outlook for 2023 remains bright, according to a survey of marketing professionals across the U.S., EU and U.K. by event marketing technology firm Splash. In-person events in particular will continue to drive growth, with 40% of companies hosting more live events than they had expected to in 2022.

Meanwhile, virtual events are lagging, as 67% of respondents continue to use the same software as when the pandemic began.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Click for more from this issue

Headshot of Eva Kis

Eva Kis

Eva Kis is the online editor at Adweek.

Recommended articles