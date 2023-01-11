Infographic: What Event Marketers Need to Succeed in 2023

Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now.
The events business came roaring back in 2022, led by developments in hybrid and virtual programs, especially smaller, repeatable events.
And the outlook for 2023 remains bright, according to a survey of marketing professionals across the U.S., EU and U.K. by event marketing technology firm Splash. In-person events in particular will continue to drive growth, with 40% of companies hosting more live events than they had expected to in 2022.
Meanwhile, virtual events are lagging, as 67% of respondents continue to use the same software as when the pandemic began.