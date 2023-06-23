Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Beneath deep white concrete eaves, you peer through floor-to-ceiling windows into the seemingly floating building before you gleaming with ambient light.

Inside, screens and slats take the place of walls while traces of cypress, cedar and yuzu citrus linger in the air. The deep resonance of a taiko drum blends with a wind chime and an indistinct vocal hum in a tranquil deluge of sound.

It could be a spa, greenhouse or a creative director’s wooded retreat… if it wasn’t for all the vehicles parked throughout.

That entire experience—graced with a streamlined, three-dimensional, illuminated logo—contains all the elements of what luxury automotive nameplate Infiniti now considers its brand. The change announced this week is just the fourth iteration of automaker Nissan’s Infiniti marque since its debut in 1989, but comes after a steep dropoff in sales since the last brand refresh in 2016.

With Infiniti looking to distinguish itself from electrified U.S. brands and legacy import competitors, the company has realized that its Japanese heritage and design have become luxury features all their own. The refresh marks a cultural shift back to both the brand’s marketing roots and toward a more bespoke, modern method of attracting and retaining luxury vehicle buyers.

“Infiniti started as this brand that was all about customer-centric customer service, and it was ahead of its time,” Shelley Pratt, Infiniti’s director of marketing communications and media, told Adweek. “The advertising back then was like rocks, trees, people: It was all about the experience. So we’re just bringing it back: This is who we’ve always been, and we’re making sure that we’re we’re leaning into who we were but still planning for our future.”

Rediscovering the road

After Infiniti last tinkered with its logo in 2016, U.S. buyers rewarded it by purchasing 153,415 vehicles in 2017—an all-time record for the company. However, as interest in its popular Q50 sedan—and sedans in general—waned and the pandemic wrought havoc on both consumer demand and the supply chain, Infiniti’s U.S. sales dropped steadily to just 46,619 vehicles in 2022.

That led to serious reconsideration of Infiniti’s brand and what it attempted to convey. Infiniti’s logo, as first introduced in 1989, was meant to resemble an “infinite road” stretching to a distant point on the horizon. Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti’s svp of global design, first saw the logo on a clay model of the 1989 Q45 sedan.

“I was struck by its simplicity and the comprehensive message depicted by its graphic design. It’s rare for a logo to capture an abstract and poetic concept like an infinite road,” he said.





Clockwise from top left, the Infiniti logo as seen in 1989, 2004, 2016, 2023 and again in 2023 against a new horizon of proprietary colors.

As the logo was tweaked—first in 2004 and again in 2016—it gained dimension and bulk, but lost a bit of its purpose. Was it an infinite loop? Some sort of chrome spaceship? An inverted Pac-Man? Albaisa and his team returned to basics, blunted the horizon line at the end of the road, added a “dynamic horizon” sunset graphic for perspective, changed the spacing of its text and, on vehicles, created a three-dimensional, illuminated version that allowed road lines to disappear into the grille.

“I am a marketer, so I can spot old logos from a mile away and I’ll see something that’s not the right logo,” Pratt said. “But the change is good: It’s not walking away from our heritage. It’s just evolving and making it more modern. Because we are a modern Japanese brand, and we need to reflect that and everything that we have.”

Driving it home

Infiniti realized that if it wanted anyone to go home with vehicles featuring that new logo, it had to make the places they lived and the process of buying as contemporary as the products they’re selling.

The company’s global design team in Atsugi, Japan leaned heavily on the Japanese concept of “ma”—embracing the empty space between items to balance elements—to rebuild the Infiniti showroom into a place where buyers actually wanted to spend considerable time.

Resembling modern bungalows, Infiniti’s new spaces have deep concrete eaves to keep out direct sun, floor-to-ceiling windows for natural transition from outdoor to indoor spaces, indirect lighting, wood slats instead of walls and a projection screen on the sales floor displaying images of nature.

“During our recent launch of the QX60, 70% of those customers came from other brands,” Pratt said. “We know we’re bringing them in, so we want them to have this experience.”





Infiniti used Japanese designs to make its showrooms look more like galleries than dealerships. Infiniti

To help complete the impression, Infiniti brought in Tokyo-based scent designer Megumi Fukatsu to create a proprietary aroma of wood and citrus to “transport people to a tranquil Japanese forest, deliver a touch of nature and bring a sense of calm.” The scent will be used at Infiniti events and showrooms and is complemented by Infiniti’s signature sound: a combination of taiko drum, wind chime and a soft vocal hum that Infiniti has dubbed “Moment of Tranquility.” It’ll serve as dealership hold music, but also as the primary tones for commercials and other Infiniti promotional materials.

“Think about when you go to a luxury hotel: You have all of these smells and the sights and sounds,” Pratt said. “We have that: It’s this multisensory approach as you walk into a dealership because, as we know, it’s more than just a car when you want to interact with a brand.”

The first examples of the new showrooms—complete with new scents and sounds—will debut this year in Doha, Qatar; Monterrey, Mexico; downtown Los Angeles; and Georgetown, Texas. The whole package is targeting a contingent of luxury car buyers whose needs already look much different than they did in 2016, and whose demands Infiniti is looking to fulfill quickly.

Last year, Nissan announced plans to build two new all-electric models at its plant in Canton, Mississippi—including the first all-electric Infiniti. By 2030, it wants 40% of U.S. vehicle sales to be all-electric, with 13 eclectic models across both its Nissan and Infiniti lineups. Infiniti claims that by 2030, the majority of its sales will come from either electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Pratt said some of the recent changes will accommodate those new vehicles, but they’ll also ensure loyal customers stick around long enough to try them out.

“We’re small and scrappy, and we’ve always been small and scrappy,” Pratt said. “We just want to make sure that we’re giving our customers that are part of our brand a very luxurious, upscale, unique type of interaction with the brand.“