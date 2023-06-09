Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Ikea is preparing to let Americans experience its iconic blue Frakta bag in a whole new way thanks to a 19-foot tall Big Blue Bag sculpture that will make its way across the U.S. this summer.

The sculpture will be on display in Chicago’s Millennium Park June 17-18 and in Houston June 24-25. Following these appearances, the Big Blue Bag will make its way to New York once the smoke from the Canadian wildfires dissipates and outdoor conditions improve.

“Investing in your home is harder … now more than ever, Ikea wants to be an ally to anyone with a tighter budget,” said Cara Cordrey, marketing communications specialist at Ikea USA.

Visitors will be able to scan a QR code on the Big Blue Bag sculpture to view an augmented reality experience that shows Ikea products flying out of the bag before allowing them to claim an offer for 10% off a purchase of $150 or more at Ikea.

Ikea worked with agency Ogilvy for this promotion. The campaign utilizes Adobe’s Aero Geospatial software, which uses geolocation technology to allow people to redeem their coupon at the nearest Ikea store.

The Big Blue Bag sculpture is a continuation of Ikea’s new platform, The Giving Bag, which debuted with a 60-second ad in March.

“Following the Giving Bag commercial, we wanted to keep building the magical experience that is the Big Blue Bag, and Adobe Aero, now powered by Google’s geospatial data, made it easier to anchor a 3D experience to a real-world object,” said Fanny Josefsson, creative director at Ogilvy New York.