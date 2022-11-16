Iceland to Space Tourists: Save Money and Visit There Instead

The Nordic land of Iceland has become known in recent years for tourism campaigns that stand apart with some outlandish ideas featuring ponies and Mark Zuckerberg lookalikes. The country’s latest galactic focus follows that trend as it calls on space tourists to come there instead.

Following billionaires like Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’ attempts to make space tourism a reality, Iceland’s natural landscape is the focus of the country’s latest campaign titled “Iceland. Better Than Space,” which highlights it as a viable alternative to other-worldly environments.

Space tourists and astronauts are invited to make the cheaper and more environmentally-friendly trip to the country where they will receive unlimited oxygen, fresh food and can partake in a geothermal spa in the process.

Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, explained the message was that by visiting the country, there was no need to leave the planet at all.

“We know there is likely frustration amongst aspiring space travelers who have had their trips delayed and don’t yet know when they will make it to outer space. That is why we are encouraging them to take a trip much closer to home instead and for a fraction of the price and the carbon footprint,” she added.

The 100-second film, once again from creative agency SS+K, also features a billboard that was launched into space using an electronic tablet attached to a weather balloon with a GoPro to catch any space tourists not currently on Earth.

“By targeting this specific audience and launching a billboard into space, we hope to encourage people to consider the big picture and see that the real value in travel is in the interactions you create with other people, and that, you know, unlimited oxygen supplies should really factor into your decision,” continued Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir.

The campaign will run across the Visit Iceland website, as well as its social media platforms and YouTube account with PR handled by M&C Saatchi.

CREDITS:

Client: Business Iceland

CEO: Pétur Óskarsson

Director: Marketing Communications Sveinn Birkir Björnsson

Director, Trade & Invest: Árni Alvar Arason

Head of Marketing Projects: Daníel Oddsson

Head of Visit Iceland: Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir

Head of PR: Lea Gestsdóttir Gayet

Head of Digital: Ísak Kári Kárason

Head of Social Media: Katarzyna María Dygul

Creative Agency: SS+K

Co-Founder + Partner: Lenny Stern

Executive Creative Director: Stevie Archer

Managing Director, Production + Operations: John Swartz

Associate Creative Director, Writer: Cooper Evoy

Associate Creative Director, Art Director: Monica Apodaca

Managing Director, Head of Client Services: Amy Frisch

Account Supervisor: Erica Moore

Managing Director, Strategy Group: Kevin Skobac

Strategy Director: Elena Claro

Icelandic Agency: Peel Iceland

Co-Founder + Partner: Magnús Magnússon

Co-Founder + Partner: Egill Þórðarson

Global PR Agency (Hub): M&C Saatchi Talk

CEO: Jane Boardman

Head of Consumer: Steve Kirk

Senior Associate Director: Lauren Hunt-Morgan

Senior Associate Director: Laura Jones

Account Director: Kayleigh Ross

Account Director: Maia Quinn

Account Manager: Sam Sparks

Production Company: Pelikula

Director / Editor: Allan Sigurðsson

Producer: Hannes Þór Arason

Director of Photography: Árni Filippusson

Additional Cinematography: Thor Eliasson

Hair & Makeup: Anna Kristin Oskarsdottir

1st A.C.s (Assistant Camera): Guðjón Hrafn Guðmundsson

Goði Már Guðbjörnsson

Róbert Magnússon

2nd A.C.s (Assistant Camera) Eva Rut

Sindri Snær Jónsson

Gaffers: Viktor Orri Andersen

Hafþór Ingi Garðarsson

Bjarni Svanur Friðsteinsson

Key Grip: Jón Andri Vinther

Sound Agnar Friðbertsson

Eyþór Örn Margrétarson

Úlfhildur Eysteinsdóttir

Production Assistants Lára Björg Gunnarsdóttir

Kristján Jónsson

Úlfur Arnalds

Costume: María Theódóra Ólafsdóttir

Arna Engilbertsdóttir

VFX & Grade: Bjarki Gudjonsson @ Trickshot

Music : Úlfur Eldjárn

Sound Mix: Brynjar Unnsteinsson

Locations: Sky Lagoon

La Primavera (Marshall)

Equipment rental: Kukl

Actors: Sveinn Ólafur Gunnarsson

Jörundur Ragnarsson

Special Thanks: Leifur Kolbeinsson

Elma Árnadóttir

Ragnheiður Harpa Haraldsdóttir

Örlygur Hnefill Örlygsson