Iceland to Space Tourists: Save Money and Visit There Instead

The Nordic land of Iceland has become known in recent years for tourism campaigns that stand apart with some outlandish ideas featuring ponies and Mark Zuckerberg lookalikes. The country’s latest galactic focus follows that trend as it calls on space tourists to come there instead.
Following billionaires like Richard Branson, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’ attempts to make space tourism a reality, Iceland’s natural landscape is the focus of the country’s latest campaign titled “Iceland. Better Than Space,” which highlights it as a viable alternative to other-worldly environments.
Space tourists and astronauts are invited to make the cheaper and more environmentally-friendly trip to the country where they will receive unlimited oxygen, fresh food and can partake in a geothermal spa in the process.
Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, explained the message was that by visiting the country, there was no need to leave the planet at all.
“We know there is likely frustration amongst aspiring space travelers who have had their trips delayed and don’t yet know when they will make it to outer space. That is why we are encouraging them to take a trip much closer to home instead and for a fraction of the price and the carbon footprint,” she added.
The 100-second film, once again from creative agency SS+K, also features a billboard that was launched into space using an electronic tablet attached to a weather balloon with a GoPro to catch any space tourists not currently on Earth.
“By targeting this specific audience and launching a billboard into space, we hope to encourage people to consider the big picture and see that the real value in travel is in the interactions you create with other people, and that, you know, unlimited oxygen supplies should really factor into your decision,” continued Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir.
The campaign will run across the Visit Iceland website, as well as its social media platforms and YouTube account with PR handled by M&C Saatchi.
