Automaker Hyundai’s U.K. campaign was released in January to put the correctly pronounced brand’s name on the lips of the public, nearly tripling its brand consideration score in the process.

According to the research company YouGov, the campaign, created to drive awareness of how to correctly pronounce the name of the South Korean motor company, drove the highest increase in word of mouth during the first month of the year.

YouGov’s BrandIndex Tracker measures brand health using 16 metrics as KPIs, including word of mouth, to help marketers analyze and benchmark campaign goals and success, as well as monitor competitor performance.

A brand driving notices

Consideration for the brand among British adults peaked in January when it averaged a score of 16.6, well ahead of its previous score a year before, which was 14.1. During the first two weeks of release, ad awareness rose from above 5 points to over 20.

“It’s the dawn of a new Hyundai,” declared the 40-second hero film titled New Dawn. Featuring several people mispronouncing the brand name Hyundai to their phone and being taken to a different, similar-sounding business as a result, it aimed to correct the mispronunciation head-on. It also promoted its electric vehicle the IONIQ 5.

“The perceptions of the brand have changed,” Richard Wolfe, head of brand communications for Hyundai Motors U.K., told Adweek about the campaign upon launch.

Created by agency Innocean, the campaign has run across multiple platforms including TV, digital video and radio.

The brand buzz

The Buzz metric is compiled from consumers revealing whether they have talked about a brand with family or friends in the previous two weeks to being questioned. This monitors whether consumers have heard anything positive or negative about a brand.

The ad, released on Dec. 26, saw its Buzz score more than double during January from 3.1 to 7.0 and has now nearly tripled since its debut last year, YouGov revealed. This was the highest score of any brand in the country that month. This was also the most people were found to have talked about Hyundai since the brand began to be tracked almost a decade ago in 2014.

Analysis of the Word of Mouth metric suggests that the ad will drive sales among the highest earning consumers of 50,000 pounds or more, which YouGov claimed was likely due to the media buying strategy and the strength of the campaign message to resonate with that audience.

”What we’re seeing through this campaign is that it is causing more people to come and want to find out more about Hyundai,” he added.

Those aged 50 or over were most likely to be discussing the brand or something related to the campaign, although YouGov’s Profiles tool also found that that group was the least likely to be in the market for a car purchase this year.