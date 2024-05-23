How H&R Block Is Embracing the Digital Age With Jill Cress

Leaders from Glossier , Shopify , Mastercard and more will take the stage at Brandweek to share what strategies set them apart and how they incorporate the most valued emerging trends. Register to join us this September 23–26 in Phoenix, Arizona.

In this episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, host Matt Britton welcomes Jill Cress, chief marketing and experience officer at H&R Block, to discuss the tax preparer’s strategic pivot toward digital and mobile experiences, the impact of AI on consumer financial interactions, and insights into career longevity in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The financial services industry is rapidly evolving, with technology at the forefront of this transformation. As more consumers migrate toward digital solutions for their financial needs, companies like H&R Block are pivoting to meet these new demands with innovative products and services.

Cress has witnessed and contributed to the seismic shifts in this sector through her extensive career at companies like MasterCard and PayPal.

“H&R Block built the tax category, and we’re here working to continue to energize it and revitalize our brand as the best way to facilitate that tax experience, and do other things like provide those financial solutions through our mobile banking app and do more jobs for small businesses,” she says.

Related video

Cress is a seasoned marketing executive with over 30 years of experience shaping consumer behavior and business strategy in the financial services, media and technology sectors. She has demonstrated her prowess in roles across several Fortune 500 companies.

Before her current role at H&R Block, Cress was vp of brand marketing for PayPal. She also served as chief marketing and communications officer at National Geographic, and had a transformative 20-year career at MasterCard Worldwide.

Listen to Jill Cress on the Speed of Culture podcast for engaging marketing strategies and insights into digital transformation in the finance sector.

Key takeaways:

00:50-04:30 Career Longevity in a Rapidly Changing Industry — Reflecting on her over two decades at MasterCard, Cress shares insights on the importance of career longevity and the benefits of deeply understanding one’s industry. She credits her varied roles and geographical moves within the company as key to her professional growth and adaptability. Brands can foster employee loyalty and institutional knowledge by creating environments that encourage internal growth and provide diverse opportunities.

09:20-14:40 Digital Transformation and Customer Experience — H&R Block’s strategic shift toward enhancing digital and mobile experiences for customers is paramount. Cress highlights the launch of a mobile banking app designed to offer comprehensive financial solutions at a lower cost than traditional banking. This shift not only meets the growing consumer demand for digital services, but also strengthens H&R Block’s relationship with its customers. Embracing digital transformation to meet contemporary consumers can help brands strengthen customer relationships.

17:30-22:00 Integrating AI in Financial Services — Cress discusses the role of AI in transforming financial services at H&R Block, particularly through the development of an AI tax assistant. This tool leverages large language models to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of services offered to H&R Block’s clients. Brands should invest in AI technologies to enhance service, improve customer satisfaction, and maintain a competitive edge in their industry.

27:50-32:15 Navigating Brand Transformation — H&R Block implemented a strategic pivot from a traditional tax service provider to a technology-forward, digitally equipped brand. During this change, Jill explains the necessity of maintaining core values like trust and reliability while innovatively meeting modern customer demands. For sustained relevance and growth, brands must continuously evolve and adapt their strategies to align with changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.

39:00-44:25 Innovative Marketing Strategies — Highlighting a unique campaign, Cress shares how H&R Block created a fake reality show called Responsibility Island to engage younger audiences, particularly Gen Z. This creative approach, inspired by the popular series Love Island, not only captured attention but also educated viewers about financial responsibility in an entertaining way. Brands should consider unconventional and engaging marketing strategies to capture the attention of younger demographics.