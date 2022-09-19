How Web3 is Creating Space For a 'Phygital' Experience

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.).
More than 50 million people around the world now consider themselves part of the creator economy, giving it a global market size valuation of $13.8 billion. Number aside, brands face an important inflection point where culture is originating from the ground up and creators have an increasing amount of power. Lastly, it is instrumental to be where your consumers are, with the main playgrounds of today centering around Web3 and the Metaverse.