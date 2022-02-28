Branding Exclusivity Reserved: How Resy Helps American Express Grab a Table at the Hardest-to-Get Restaurants Most dining patrons don’t use reservation apps—and for the premium financial services brand, that’s exactly the point The brands are bringing the world's most celebrated restaurants to well-heeled patrons.American Express, Resy, Getty Images By David Kaplan5 mins ago A commitment to exclusivity is an essential quality of any lasting relationship. David Kaplan @davidakaplan david.kaplan@adweek.com David is Adweek's performance marketing and brand marketing editor. Recommended articles Related Articles Branding For a Brand Refresh, Folgers Finds ‘The Best Part of Waking Up’ in New Orleans By David Kaplan Year in Review A Look Back at 2021’s Best Celebrity Partnership Meals By David Kaplan Connected TV Roku Brand Studio Gets its First In-Person Test With Tribeca X By David Kaplan Branding Funko Grows Up With Baby Yoda for its Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Debut By David Kaplan Microlearning View All Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers? Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care You Might Like Marketers Still Aren’t Ready for a World Without Cookies By Epsilon Yes, Your Brand Needs to Get Into NFTs By Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice Is Gen Z Loyal? By Student Beans How Bots and Fake Users Are Poisoning Your Marketing Campaigns By CHEQ