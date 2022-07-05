How Platforms Are Transforming to Capture the Hispanic Audience 

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Media organizations are rushing to provide streaming options for the growing Hispanic audience. However, the Hispanic market is still a fragmented set of audiences and, therefore, faces a lack of representation. How do Hispanic audiences become more intertwined and accounted for within overall streaming audiences and the content platforms deliver? Isabel Rafferty Zavala, founder and CEO of Canela Media, and Bilai Joa Silar, svp of OTT Content for TelevisaUnivision, Inc. made up a panel at Adweek’s Elevate: Hispanic TV Summit to discuss the Hispanic streaming space and what it means for brand marketers to expand Spanish-language programming.