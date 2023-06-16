How Moolah Kicks Is Revolutionizing the Sneaker Game

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Natalie White’s got game.

After seeing an ad three years ago featuring four WNBA players promoting men’s sneakers, the now-25-year-old CEO founded Moolah Kicks, the first basketball brand designed specifically for women.

After White cold emailed the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, the company’s first design launched in 140 retail stores. Now, they’re in more than 450 locations with multiple models, and a new player exclusive shoe with the WNBA’s Courtney Williams drops next month.

White joined Adweek’s Champions of Change podcast to discuss how she built one of the most recognizable brands in women’s basketball from the ground up, created more than 60 NIL partnerships, and why Moolah Kicks is moving away from the talk of equality in sports.

