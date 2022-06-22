How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

With around three billion people now classed as gamers, and an almost equal divide of men and women, cosmetics giant L’Oréal is coming to play as it ramps up its engagement strategy through influencer and platform partnerships to grow its brand’s resonance with worldwide communities.