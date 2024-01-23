Turn raw social media metrics into strategies that drive impact. Learn how at Social Media Week , this April 9–11 in NYC. Register today to save 35% on your pass .

The older we get, the more we look to reclaim our youth, and that is certainly true of luxury ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs, which aims to recapture past glories with the reappointment of BBH as its global lead creative agency.

The agency originally worked with Häagen-Dazs in the 1990s, creating its first risqué TV advertising campaigns, “Dedicated to Pleasure” and “Heat,” which showed how the brand could feature in some couples’ foreplay techniques.

That initial campaign, according to General Mills, saw an annual sales growth rate of 398%.

Together again, Häagen-Dazs and BBH will aim to disrupt the sector with plans to introduce a new global brand platform and visual identity.

Those glory days of the brand’s advertising remain in consumer’s memories even 30 years later, including the marketing team, explains global brand experience director Gini Mines.

“The work that they did was breakthrough at the time,” she stated. “We look at creative like that now and … sex is everywhere now, but at the time, it was a breakthrough, and it led to really strong business growth. And as the team has begun to think about what’s the next phase in the journey for Häagen-Dazs, BBH is one we’ve talked about so much.”

The ice cream brand had previously worked with Swedish agency Forsman & Bodenfors, but the recent pitch sought to find an agency with a global footprint within key markets, including parts of Asia such as Hong Kong, China, Korea and Taiwan.

What we now need to do is to make sure that in a climate where it’s only going to get harder for people to justify where they spend their hard-earned pennies, that they understand what it is about Häagen-Dazs that justifies that spend. Gini Mines, global brand experience director for Häagen-Dazs

BBH has a long-established office in Singapore, as well as a presence in China, among its seven locations.

“That was clear in the work that they showed us, as well, that they understand this. It’s so hard running a global brand and needing an agency partner that understands that need for global brand strength,” Mines added.

A partnership for growth

The client will now look toward spring 2025, and it plans to introduce a new global brand platform and identity for Häagen-Dazs. The winning pitch concept will be tested with consumers around the world to see whether it resonates.

With this category being an at-home purchase, ice cream sales benefited during the Covid-19 pandemic, when everyone was forced to stay at home. But the aftermath and the cost-of-living crisis that has resulted around the world sees luxury brands in the sector pushing harder to justify their purchase to consumers.

BBH’s task will be to help increase sales at double the predicted category growth rate.

“What we now need to do is to make sure that in a climate where it’s only going to get harder for people to justify where they spend their hard-earned pennies, that they understand what it is about Häagen-Dazs that justifies that spend,” Mines explained.

She added that the hope is that with BBH, a longstanding client/agency relationship can be built around an enduring idea and brand expression that will be developed over the years to come. It will also be adapted and activated across the brand’s ice cream parlors and shops in various countries around the world.

Recognizing the economic challenges consumers were facing, the brand released a new store design last year that represented a luxury experience, but on a budget.

Ahead of a planned rollout in spring 2025 with the new look, the brand will continue to produce marketing featuring its current positioning. The most recent activity featured French patisserie chef Pierre Hermé and macron-flavored ice creams, with a new line of flavors scheduled for release in the summer.

Karen Martin, CEO at BBH London, said in a statement: “Häagen-Dazs has a unique place in the creative legacy of BBH, and getting the chance to reconnect with such an iconic brand feels like an incredibly special moment. We share the same passion and vision for the work and can’t wait to get going, again.”